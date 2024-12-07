New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Delhi experienced the coldest night this winter so far with a minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius and the weather department has forecast light rain in the city on Sunday.

The minimum temperature recorded on Friday night was three notches below the season's average. The maximum temperature on Saturday was 25.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The second-lowest temperature of the season was recorded on Thursday and Friday, with the minimum dipping to 8.5 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 24 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

