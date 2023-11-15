New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi settled a notch below normal at 27.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday while the Air Quality Index in the national capital fell to the 'severe' category again.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 pm was recorded at 401.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.

At 5.30 pm, the relative humidity stood at 57 per cent.

Delhi's minimum temperature was recorded three notches below normal at 10.9 degrees Celsius.

Shallow fog-like conditions are expected to prevail during the next four days, according to the India Meteorological Department.

