New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Dell Technologies India on Wednesday said it is witnessing strong demand for products across the country, driven by work and study from home requirements amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Learn from home and work from home environment has really brought technology into the centre of the household, and we are seeing that there is a surge in demand for products, including laptops and desktops,” Dell Technologies India Director, Product Marketing (Consumer and Small Business) Anand Subramanya said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi on Rajiv Gandhi Foundation Probe, Tweets 'Those Who Fight for the Truth Cannot Be Intimidated'.

In metro cities, we are seeing that people are buying multiple devices and that is also helping demand grow, he said.

Dell Technologies on Wednesday launched two premium consumer laptops - XPS 13 and XPS 15 - in the country, priced Rs 1.44 lakh onwards.

Also Read | Indian Smartphone Users Feel That Fast Charging Technology & Long Lasting Battery is What Matters the Most: Survey.

On the XPS 13, the new elevated design offers an essential customer touchpoint, with 9 per cent larger keycaps and a 17 per cent larger trackpad for more comfortable use in a smaller form factor, Subramanya said .

The XPS 15 offers the highest screen to body ratio (92.9 per cent) in an 8 per cent thinner design, striking a balance between power and portability, he added.

Subramanya stated that Dell has set a goal of using 100 per cent sustainable packaging by 2030, made from recycled or renewable material.

He said the company has eliminated foam and single-use plastic bags with the new XPS lineup of products, taking it a step closer to the set goal. PTI SR ANS ANS 07081802 NNNNfront of the ongoing international efforts to defeat the coronavirus, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said enhancing global cooperation to effectively tackle the pandemic was the need of the hour.

DEL50 PM-VARANASI-INTERACTION

PM to interact with NGOs of his Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday interact with representatives of Varanasi-based NGOs to discuss their efforts towards food distribution and other assistance rendered during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Prime Minister's Office has said.

DEL55 MHA-JKCOP-SUSPENDED

J-K cadre IPS officer suspended for 'gross misconduct and misbehaviour': Home Ministry

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir cadre IPS officer Basant Rath has been suspended for alleged instances of "gross misconduct and misbehaviour" with immediate effect, says a Union Home Ministry order.

DEL40 UP-3RDLD ENCOUNTER

Kanpur ambush: Gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide killed, six arrested

Lucknow/Kanpur: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) killed an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey in Hamirpur on Wednesday and arrested six others in separate encounters in Kanpur and Faridabad for their alleged role in last week's Bikru ambush, wherein eight policemen were killed, a senior officer said.

BOM5 MH-AMBEDKAR HOUSE-CM

CM orders strict action against vandalism at Ambedkar's house

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said he has instructed police to take strict action against those involved in vandalism at Dr B R Ambedkar's house 'Rajgruh' in Mumbai.

DEL36 CBI-CUSTODIAL

TN custodial deaths: CBI takes over probe, registers 2 FIRs

New Delhi: The CBI has taken over investigations into the gruesome killing of a father-son duo after alleged torture by police personnel at Sathankulam Police Station in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, officials said on Wednesday.

CAL5 JH-SOREN-QUARANTINE

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren goes into home quarantine

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has quarantined himself at his Ranchi residence after a cabinet minister whom he had met recently tested positive for COVID-19, an official statement said on Wednesday.

LEGAL

LGD18 GREEN-LOCUSTS

Locust attack: NGT dismisses plea for implementation of Centre's contingency plan

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has junked a fresh plea seeking implementation of the Centre's contingency plan to combat the looming locust attack saying there was nothing to show that inadequate steps have been taken by the concerned authorities.

BUSINESS

DEL67 BIZ-LD STOCKS

Markets snap 5-day winning run on fag-end selloff; IT, finance stocks weigh

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks succumbed to a fag-end selloff to close in the red on Wednesday as investors pocketed gains after a five-session rally amid weak global cues.

FOREIGN

FGN14 US-WHO-3RDLD WITHDRAWAL

US formally notifies UN of decision to withdraw from WHO

Washington: The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations of its decision to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization, breaking off ties with the global health body amidst the raging coronavirus pandemic. By Lalit K Jha

FGN19 NEPAL-NCP-2NDLD OLI

Nepal's ruling communist party's meet to decide PM's future deferred again

Kathmandu: A crucial meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party to decide the political future of beleaguered Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was once again deferred on Wednesday till Friday to allow more time for the top leaders to reach a power-sharing deal amid the heightened intra-party rift and his anti-India remarks. By Shirish B Pradhan PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)