Hamirpur (HP), Mar 12 (PTI) An elderly man collapsed and died while on his way to lodge a police complaint after being defrauded of Rs 50,000 by two youths whom he had sought help from at an ATM kiosk here, officials said on Wednesday.

The two cheated the man on Monday at the Mahere branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in the Barsar subdivision of the district, they said.

Ashok Kumar, from Samoh village had gone to withdraw money from the bank's ATM. Despite several attempts when he did not receive the money, he sought help from two youths standing outside the ATM, they added.

The two allegedly changed his ATM card and later withdrew Rs 50,000 from his account. Kumar upon receiving a message on his mobile about the withdrawal, immediately went to the bank and complained about it, a police officer said.

While he was en route to the police station to lodge a complaint, Kumar suddenly collapsed and fell down. People present at the spot rushed him to Barsar Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

His family members have lodged a complaint in this regard, he said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Barsar, Lalman Sharma said a case has been registered and investigation is underway. The CCTV footage of the bank is being scanned to identify the accused.

He appealed to the people to not to share their ATM card or PIN with unidentified people.

