Paradip (Odisha), Sep 27 (PTI) The Odisha Police on Monday seized foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs five lakh in Jagatsinghpur district and arrested four persons in this connection.

Personnel of Paradip Model Police Station apprehended the four while they were loading consignments of UK-made cigarettes in a Kolkata-bound bus at Jagannath Cology in the port town, a senior officer said.

“The cigarettes were being smuggled to Kolkata,” he said.

An investigation has been initiated to ascertain how the accused procured the foreign cigarettes, Pardip Model Police Station inspector-in-charge R K Mishra said.

