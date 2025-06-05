Lucknow, Jun 5 (PTI) A three year old girl was allegedly raped and is said to be in a critical condition, police here said on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred on late Wednesday night when the girl, daughter of daily wage labourers, was sleeping under a metro station.

Also Read | Who Is Pinaki Misra? From Age to Family Background and Net Worth, Here's All About BJD Leader With Whom Mahua Moitra Reportedly Married.

The accused took the girl away while her parents were sleeping and raped her at a secluded place, police said.

Following the report, senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Ashish Kumar Srivastav inspected the crime scene on Wednesday night itself.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Fraudulent Claimants Face Heat As Maharashtra Govt to Cross-Check Income Tax Data; Know Who Is Eligible for INR 1,500 Monthly Aid.

The girl was rushed to a hospital and was then referred to a higher medical centre for treatment. She is said to be in a critical condition, police sources said.

"We have registered a case under relevant sections at Alambagh police station, and an intensive investigation is currently underway. We have formed five teams to investigate the incident and arrest the culprit. Police are actively scrutinizing CCTV footage to identify the accused," said the DCP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)