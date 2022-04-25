New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) on Monday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 176.99 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated post-tax loss of Rs 184.63 crore in the year-ago period, GMDC said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the company during the January-March quarter increased to Rs 1,096.97 crore, from Rs 608.36 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company further said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 4.30 per equity share of Rs 2 each for FY'22.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation is a state-owned minerals and lignite mining company based in Ahmedabad.

