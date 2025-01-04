Hisar, Jan 4 (PTI) Two people were killed and four others injured when two cars and a truck collided on Hisar-Chandigarh road on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred near Surewala Chowk, about 55 kilometer from Hisar, the police said.

According to police the accident was caused because of low visibility due to dense fog. The people who died in the accident hailed from Kurukshetra and Jind districts.

Police said first a car overturned after it dashed against the road divider due to low visibility. Later, another car rammed into the car which had already met with the accident.

When passersby came to rescue the passengers in the car a loaded truck coming from behind crashed against these cars and overturned, they added.

The police reached the spot and sent the bodies to hospital for postmortem, officials said.

