New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Housing finance major HDFC Ltd on Tuesday divested 1 per cent stake in real estate company Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the NSE, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) sold a total of 5,74,726 shares, amounting to 0.96 per cent stake of Ansal Housing Ltd.

Also Read | SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 11 Posts of Specialist Cadre Officer At sbi.co.in; Check Details Here.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 8.47 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 48.67 lakh.

The scrip of Ansal Housing closed 2.53 per cent lower at Rs 7.70 apiece on the NSE.

Also Read | OnePlus 10R 5G Key Specifications Tipped Online Ahead of India Launch.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)