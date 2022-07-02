New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Saturday reported a 14 per cent increase in mined metal production to 2,52,000 tonnes for the first quarter of 2022-23.

Also Read | IAF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 21 Group C Civilian Posts of the Indian Air Force; Check Details Here.

The rise in mined metal production was due to higher ore production largely at Sindesar Khurd, Rampura Agucha and Kayad mines supported by better mill recovery.

Also Read | NVS Recruitment 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Begins Hiring for Post Graduate Teachers And Others on navodaya.gov.in; Check Details Here.

The mined metal output was at 2,21,000 tonnes in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, Hindustan Zinc said in a statement.

The refined metal production in the first quarter of the current fiscal was at 260,000 tonnes, registering a rise of 10 per cent as compared to Q1 FY'22 in line with availability of mined metal and better plant availability and flat sequentially.

The output of integrated zinc increased by 10 per cent to 2,06,000 tonnes.

"Refined lead production was 54,000 tonnes for Q1 FY23, up 11 per cent as compared to Q1 FY22 and up 9 per cent sequentially on account of better plant availability and Pyro plant operation on lead-mode for part of the quarter," it said.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta group company, is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)