Una, Jan 30 (PTI) With the Basant Panchmi festival around the corner, Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal has issued an advisory asking people to refrain from using Chinese manjha while kite flying.

In an order issued here on Thursday, he said that manufacturing, sale and use of Chinese manjha is illegal.

The DC said that Chinese manjha used for kite flying are very dangerous for humans as well as animals and birds because it is made of glass and plastic.

Scooter and motorcycle riders are also at risk as these strings can cause injuries to them, he said, adding that due to the presence of metal in Chinese manjha, there is a possibility of short circuit and electric shock.

He advised the general public to use only traditional strings made of cotton while flying kites.

