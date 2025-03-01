New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India on Saturday said its total vehicle dispatches declined 3 per cent year-on-year to 58,727 units in February.

The company had sold 60,501 units in February last year.

The automaker said it dispatched 47,727 units to dealers in the domestic market last month, a drop of 5 per cent as compared with 50,201 units in February 2024.

Export sales of stood at 11,000 units as against 10,300 units in the year-ago period.

"On the domestic sales front, despite geopolitical challenges, we remain optimistic that the proposed tax reforms in the Union Budget 2025 and improved liquidity will provide the much-needed demand boost to the market," Hyundai Motor India Whole-time Director and CEO Tarun Garg said.

By optimising exports, the automaker will continue to reinforce company's position as a key export hub for Hyundai Motor Company, he added.

