Kolkata, Dec 14 (PTI) The Indian Hotels Company Ltd on Monday unveiled the Taj Chia Kutir Resort & Spa in Darjeeling district of West Bengal.

Located in the Makaibari Tea Estate, the resort spans over 22 acres and has 72 rooms, IHCL said in a release.

Also Read | Outside the Wire Teaser: Anthony Mackie Is an Android Milliatry Officer in This High-Octane Actioner (Watch Video).

Hospitality industry officials said there have been some signs of tourist flow following the easing of lockdown and travel restrictions.

"IHCL... has put many destinations like Rajasthan, Goa, and Kerala on the tourism map. We are delighted to step into another new destination in the East Darjeeling," the release said.

Also Read | Budget 2021: CII Recommends 3-Pronged Strategy for Budget.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)