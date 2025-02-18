New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) India is formulating strategies to ensure that interests of domestic exporters are protected amid rising protectionism globally, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said on Tuesday.

He also said that with a 1.4 billion domestic market, India is navigating free trade agreements on an equal footing.

"We have an aspirational spending power population. So, we will get the best in the interest of India and in the interest of our exporters. We will not buckle under any pressure anymore. We will not settle for anything less," the minister said at an event.

"The government is thinking ahead as to what bumps and speed breakers and the challenges that might arise and India is formulating strategies accordingly to ensure that interests of our exporters and especially the Indian citizens are protected," he added.

Prasada was addressing engineering sector exporters.

The government has set a target of USD 118 billion in engineering exports for 2024-25.

