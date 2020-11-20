Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) City-based IT solutions provider Inspira Enterprise on Friday announced the acquisition of big data analytics-focused business unit of SmartCirqls Infotech for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition of Splunk, which is well known for cybersecurity and big data analytics platform, will help Inspira cross the Rs 1,000 crore revenue mark, an official statement said.

It said half of the Rs 1,000 crore revenues will come from cybersecurity and analytics post the acquisition, and it is targeting to build a 100 member team focused on advanced analytics over the next two years.

The acquisition will help Inspira deliver services like advanced security analytics and automation, and the company's IT infrastructure and networking business will also expand capabilities in AIOps, IT operational analytics, and machine learning-based IT service intelligence, it said.

"This acquisition is in line with our vision to become a global player while accelerating our services revenue growth," its chief executive Manoj Kanodia said.

"We have long envisioned expanding our footprint across global regions, and Inspira's reach, coupled with SmartCirqls' delivery capability on Splunk, will truly allow us to put this larger vision into practice,” SmartCirqls' chief operating officer Vishal Malhotra said.

