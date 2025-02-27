New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) It is human innovation rather than technological progress that will drive future growth, LinkedIn Chief Economic Opportunity Officer Aneesh Raman said as he underscored the importance of prioritising the development of human capabilities, particularly soft skills.

Talking to PTI, Raman said he firmly believes that AI should be viewed as a means to an end, with that end being "more human work which centres around our unique ability to innovate." He cautioned businesses against solely focusing on AI for efficiency and productivity gains, stating that they risk missing the "actual value that AI can bring, which is through innovation."

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 28 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

"Electricity started as an idea. Computing started as an idea. Generative AI started as an idea. It's human innovation, not technical advancement, that fueled the growth of the past. It will be, more than ever before, human innovation, not technical advancement, that fuels the growth of the future," he said.

The real challenge as we enter this innovation economy isn't about AI adoption. That will keep rising as the tools keep getting better and show increased value to employees, he said.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 27: Elizabeth Taylor, Kate Mara, Prakash Jha and Subbaraju - Know About Influential Figures Born on February 27.

"The real challenge is unlocking human innovation at levels we've never seen before. The world of work that we live in right now makes it exceptionally hard for humans to innovate, for anyone from anywhere with a great idea to see that idea through. Because the systems that surround humans at work--employment, education, entrepreneurship--we know they've historically privileged pedigree over potential," Raman noted.

Raman highlighted a significant shift in the skills landscape. While physical and intellectual labour has historically dominated the work environment, he argued that generative AI is poised to automate much of the latter.

This necessitates a renewed focus on uniquely human capabilities, particularly social abilities, which he termed the "new hard skills."

Soft skills are the new hard skills, he said and listed the 5 Cs: communication, creativity, compassion, courage, and curiosity--all of which are becoming increasingly central to hiring decisions.

"If you're a business or a business leader or an individual who thinks AI is here to replace humans, you're missing this moment of opportunity.

"Everyone who is human has the ability to get better at human skills. And alongside really getting curious about AI, now is the time to work on those people skills," Raman said.

He noted a growing skills mismatch in the job market, with recruiters receiving more applications but struggling to find candidates possessing the necessary people skills.

The Harvard passout lauded India's proactive approach to AI adoption and upskilling, stating that the country is "always leading from the front." This includes not only developing hard technical AI skills but also cultivating AI literacy and the ability to effectively prompt AI tools. He emphasised the importance of curiosity as a driving force for individuals navigating this technological shift.

He pointed out that India is above the global average in AI adoption, further stating that communication, not coding, is now the number one skill demanded across the platform in India.

Raman expressed excitement about the potential for AI to unleash a wave of entrepreneurship in India. He highlighted that AI is not only a tool for learning and growth but also empowers individuals to build, prototype, and launch businesses with unprecedented ease. He believes that this entrepreneurial surge will be a significant driver of new growth in the Indian economy.

AI can serve as a powerful equalizer in the labour market by shifting the focus from traditional markers of aptitude, such as degrees and job titles, to demonstrable skills, he further said. This shift, he believes, will create a more equitable system where individuals are judged on the merit of their abilities.

He cited the work of Karya, an Indian non-profit that is paying rural Indians for their voice data to create tools accessible in their language, as an example of how AI can be used to empower marginalised communities.

Raman acknowledged the importance of responsible AI, stressing the need to prevent the technology from perpetuating existing human biases in the world of work. He expressed encouragement at the ongoing cross-sector conversations surrounding responsible AI and the pressure being exerted by companies and consumers. He said it is important to build AI tools that cater to underserved populations, enabling them to participate in the knowledge economy and contribute their unique talents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)