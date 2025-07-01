Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) JM Financial on Tuesday said it has acquired the remaining 2.98 per cent stake in its material subsidiary JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd (JMFCSL) from Moraine Master Fund LP, making the lending arm a wholly-owned subsidiary.

The acquisition of 84,343 equity shares representing a 2.98 per cent of the equity share capital was completed on July 1, pursuant to a share purchase agreement signed on June 27 between the parties. The transaction, valued at around Rs 88.97 crore, was carried out through cash consideration, JM Financial said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Who Is PVN Madhav? Here's Everything You Need To Know About the Newly Appointed Andhra Pradesh BJP President.

Following the acquisition, JM Financial's stake in JMFCSL has risen from 97.02 per cent to 100 per cent, giving it complete control over the non-banking financial company.

The company said this move is expected to enhance its share in consolidated profits and improve capital allocation and profit distribution capabilities within the group.

Also Read | ITR E-Filing 2025: Know How To File Income Tax Return Online at incometax.gov.in Before September 15 Deadline.

Incorporated in 1980, JMFCSL is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a systemically important non-deposit taking NBFC. It is classified as a Middle Layer NBFC under the RBI's Scale Based Regulations framework.

The company reported a turnover of Rs 826.23 crore for the financial year ended March 2025.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)