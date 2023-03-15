New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) JSW Energy board on Wednesday approved allotment of 25,000 non-convertible debentures (NCD) on a private placement basis to raise Rs 2,500 crore.

"Finance Committee, at its meeting held on 15th March 2023, approved the allotment of 25,000 Unsecured, Redeemable, Rated, Listed, Taxable, Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs 1,00,000 (Rupees One Lakh) each aggregating to Rs 250,00,00,000," a BSE filing stated.

Also Read | India's Exports Dip 8.8% to USD 33.88 Billion in February 2023.

The Board of Directors on October 28, 2022, approved the NCD issue for the raising of funds up to Rs 2,500 crore by way of the private placement. PTI KKS

Also Read | Adani Transmission Ltd Certified As Single-Use Plastic-Free Company.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)