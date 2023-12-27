Azamgarh (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) A local businessman was shot dead here on Wednesday, police officials said.

Ajay Kumar Modanwal (61) was on his morning walk when some miscreants shot him dead and fled from the spot, Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims 2023: Exam Schedule Released For Recruitment of 8283 Posts at sbi.co.in, Check Details.

Police recovered a country-made pistol near the spot and started investigations after lodging an FIR at Sidhari police station, he said.

According to police, Modanwal was a local businessman and also took catering contracts.

Also Read | Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 83 Advocate Posts, Apply Online at allahabadhighcourt.in From January 15.

"We have formed several police teams to investigate the matter. They are scanning footage of CCTV cameras to identify the attacker," the SP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)