Ayodhya, December 19: A man was caught recording a video near the gate number 10 of Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya Tuesday evening, police said. The person was riding a bike with a camera attached to his helmet, police said. The man has been identified as Chhattisgarh resident Bhanu Patel and has been taken into custody, police said, without revealing what the person was suspected of doing with his act. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: AI to Be Part of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Special Security; Here's Blueprint of Arrangements

Intelligence agencies are interrogating the person at the Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)