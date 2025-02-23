Sultanpur(UP), Feb 23 (PTI) An elderly man was run over by a speeding bus on the Prayagraj-Ayodhya national highway, police said on Sunday

Janeshwar Kumar Tyagi (74) was hit by a speeding bus while crossing the road near a hotel here on Saturday night.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali Dehat Police station, Naradmuni Singh said locals rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

A resident of Thane, Maharashtra, Tyagi along with his wife, son and daughter-in-law, was staying at a hotel here after his visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The family had stopped at the hotel en route to Ayodhya.

