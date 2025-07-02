Kaushambi (UP), Jul 2 (PTI) A man wanted in a double murder case was arrested following an encounter with police here early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The accused, Virendra, sustained a bullet injury in his leg and has been hospitalised, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar said that three days ago, the bodies of Gudia Devi (45) and Gorelal (42), who were in a relationship, were found in Gauhani village under the Charwa police station area. A case was registered against unidentified people based on a complaint by the families of the deceased.

Gudia had left her husband and was living at her parental home while Gorelal's wife had also returned to her family after leaving him, he said.

He said electronic surveillance led police to two suspects -- Virendra and Shiv Babu from Malka village.

Based on a tip-off, police traced Virendra to the vicinity of a poultry farm in the early hours of Wednesday. After being surrounded by police, the accused allegedly opened fire at them in an attempt to flee. In retaliatory action by police, he was shot in the right leg and arrested, Kumar said.

Virendra was taken to the district hospital for treatment. A country-made pistol (.315 bore) and one live cartridge were recovered from him, the officer said.

Police said efforts are being made to arrest Shiv Babu.

