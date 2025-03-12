New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Mankind Pharma on Wednesday said it has launched a generic version of diabetes medication Empagliflozin in the country.

The company has launched Empagliflozin tablets under brand names Empaglyde, Empagreat and Dynaduo.

Empaglyde tablets are available in strengths ranging from 10 mg to 25 mg, including variants - M, L, and S.

Empagreat tablets are also available in strengths ranging from 10 mg to 25 mg, including variants - M and S.

Dynaduo is available in strengths ranging from 10 mg to 25 mg.

"With this launch, the drug has once again broken cost barriers by offering a product that combines international quality with affordability," Mankind Pharma Vice Chairman and Managing Director Rajeev Juneja said in a statement.

By introducing Empagliflozin at Rs 5.49 per tablet for the 10 mg variant and Rs 9.90 per tablet for the 25 mg variant, the drug firm is ensuring that cost is no longer a barrier to access, he added.

"Our decision to deploy two separate teams to promote these offerings under distinct names ensures deeper market penetration and a broader reach in this highly competitive segment. Additionally, our extensive distribution network will ensure that this price innovation benefits patients in both urban and rural areas," Juneja stated.

With Boehringer Ingelheim's blockbuster diabetes drug Empagliflozin getting off-patent in India, various drug firms have introduced its generic versions.

Mankind Pharma shares settled 2.05 per cent down at Rs 2,165 apiece on the BSE.

