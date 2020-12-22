Coimbatore, Dec 22 (PTI) Targeting small and medium merchants of Tier two and three cities, payment technology major Mastercard launched its flagship 'Team Cashless India' campaign in the city to boost digital payments.

As part of the campaign, our teams have been engaging with merchants and consumers for the past two days to create awareness about convenience, safety, and security of digital payments and the response from the merchants was phenomenal, Mastercard Vice President Customer Delivery South Asia, Amithabh Khanna told reporters Tuesday.

The teams had visited popular markets such as Oppanakara street and interacted with merchants to emphasise the importance of digital payments, at a time when contactless digital payments are being preferred by consumers for their day-to-day shopping due to better hygiene, convenience, and safety, Khanna said.

So far, through Team Cashless India, Mastercard has completed on-ground outreach exercises in 7 cities and has contacted over 40,000 merchants and plans to expand in number of cities, including Guwahati next month, he said.

Besides on-ground engagement, under Team Cashless India, Mastercard, in partnership with legendary cricketer M S Dhoni will encourage everyone in Coimbatore to nominate one or more merchants who currently do not accept digital payments, Khanna said.

Noting that Mastercard will work together with Confederation of All India Traders, acquirer banks and fintech companies to support nominated merchants to deploy digital payments acceptance infrastructure, he said the ripple effect of nominations was expected to create a pan India movement to adopt digital payments.

