New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) MG Motor India on Wednesday said it has extended warranty and service validity of all schedules due in April and May.

The MG customers will now be able to avail their schedules until July 31, 2021.

The auto-extension of periodic maintenance schedules and maintenance contracts is in line to protect the customers as well as their interests, the automaker said in a statement.

The company sells models like Hector and Gloster in the Indian market.

