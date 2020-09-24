MG Motor India officially unveiled the Gloster SUV today in the Indian market, which was initially showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. The British carmaker has initiated pre-bookings for the full-size SUV with a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. The SUV is likely to go on sale in India next month somewhere around Diwali. The rebadged version of the Maxus D90 will be MG Motor's fourth product in the country after Hector, ZS EV & Hector Plus. MG Gloster SUV to Be Unveiled Today in India; Watch Online Streaming & LIVE Webcast Here.

Under the bonnet, there will be a new 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine, which will be the segment-first offering. The oil burner is capable of making 218hp & 480Nm of torque. The SUV gets an 8-speed automatic gearbox and a 4WD system with four off-road drive terrain system. It also gets three drive modes - sport, eco & auto.

MG Gloster SUV (Photo Credits: MG Motor India)

On the inside, the upcoming SUV gets a large 12.3-inch infotainment screen at the center with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility, 12 speakers, 64 different colour options for lightning & leather seats.

MG Gloster SUV (Photo Credits: MG Motor India)

The SUV also gets the latest i-Smart 2.0 AI assistance technology with 3D maps & new apps. It also includes an auto park, assist, adaptive cruise control, front collision warning system, blind-spot monitor, lane departure & automatic emergency braking.

MG Gloster SUV (Photo Credits: MG Motor India)

Coming to the pricing, the SUV is likely to be priced in between Rs 32 lakh to Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). MG Gloster SUV will rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour & Mahindra Alturas G4.

