Latest News | Migsun Group Sells Retail Space in National Capital to Dmart for Rs 108 Crore

Agency News PTI| Jan 12, 2024 05:22 PM IST
New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Realty firm Migsun Group on Friday said it has sold 47,000 square feet retail space in its commercial project in the national capital to Dmart for Rs 108 crore.

Dmart has bought the space at the project in sector 22, Rohini in Delhi, according to a statement.

A leading hypermarket retail chain, Dmart has acquired the project's lower ground and first floors to set up a hypermarket store.

The retail space has been acquired for Rs 108 crore, the statement said.

Last year, Migsun Group had acquired 9-acre land parcels for Rs 265 crore to develop a high-street retail project.

"We will develop a high-street retail project on this land, comprising 1 million square feet area," Migsun Group MD Yash Miglani had said.

Commenting on the deal, Miglani on Friday said the project provides an exceptional investment opportunity for businesses seeking to establish themselves at a prime location.

"It is close to Rohini West metro station and has a huge catchment area of families with high spending power,” he said.

Migsun Group said it has completed more than 40 projects across Delhi-NCR. It is currently developing many projects.

    New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Realty firm Migsun Group on Friday said it has sold 47,000 square feet retail space in its commercial project in the national capital to Dmart for Rs 108 crore.

    

    A leading hypermarket retail chain, Dmart has acquired the project's lower ground and first floors to set up a hypermarket store.

    

    Last year, Migsun Group had acquired 9-acre land parcels for Rs 265 crore to develop a high-street retail project.

    

    

    

    

    

    

    

    

    

    

    

    

    

