New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Union Coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of cement manufacturers and deliberated on strategies to simplify transfer of mining leases and promote exploration and mining activities.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of government earlier stating that the distinction between captive and non-captive mines will be removed to allow the transfer of mining leases and sale of surplus unused minerals.

"In my meeting today with representatives from Cement Manufacturers Association, deliberated on initiatives to boost ease of doing business. Discussion was also held on strategies to simplify transfer of mining leases and promote exploration and mining activities," Joshi said in a tweet.

Joshi had recently said that many reforms are in pipeline in the mining sector.

The mines ministry had earlier sought suggestions from the general public, mining industry and other stakeholders on the proposed reforms in the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

The slew of reform proposals include amending the contentious provisions of 10A(2)(b) and 10A (2)(C) of the MMDR Act, a move that would pave the way for auctioning of around 500 potential leases stuck in legacy issues now.

Section 10A(2)(b) deals with leases where reconnaissance permit or prospecting licence were granted while 10A(2)(c) relates to grant of mining leases.

Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat scheme, the Centre had in May announced enhancing private investments in the mineral sector and bringing in other reforms.

In order to implement the announcements, the mines ministry has proposed legislative amendments to the MMDR Act, 1957, for undertaking structural reforms in the mineral sector with the objective of accelerating growth and employment generation.

