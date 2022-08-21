Nagpur, Aug 21 (PTI) A man accused of rape allegedly escaped from a police station in Nagpur but was arrested a few hours later while he was riding a stolen motorcycle, an official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Aarey Metro Car Shed: Congress Environment Cell Activists Protest Near Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s Thane House.

Dinesh Narule (30) is accused of raping a teen girl last year and he was arrested under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions and later granted bail, he said.

Also Read | UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 416 Vacancies of Executive Assistant Posts at upenergy.in; Check Details Here.

"As he had remained absent from court hearings, he was brought to Veltur police station for action. However, while personnel were busy with paper work, he fled. We nabbed him eight hours later while he was trying to flee from his native village on a motorcycle stolen from Lakadganj," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)