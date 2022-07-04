Nashik, Jul 4 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik touched 4,77,179 with the detection of 71 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,899, an official said.

So far, 4,67,897 persons have recovered from the infection, including 66 during the day, leaving the district with an active caseload of 383, he added.

