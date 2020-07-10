New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Natco Pharma on Friday said its Canadian subsidiary has entered into a settlement agreement with biopharmaceutical firm Celgene (part of Bristol-Myers Squibb) for Lenalidomide capsules.

Lenalidomide is used to treat various types of cancers. It works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells.

Also Read | Apple iOS 14 & iPadOS 14 Beta Version Released, How to Download iOS 14 & iPadOS 14 Beta Update.

"Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc., Canada, a subsidiary of Natco Pharma Ltd has entered into a settlement agreement with Celgene (now part of Bristol-Myers Squibb) for the product Lenalidomide Capsules in Canada," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The terms of the agreement are confidential as per the agreement, the company added.

Also Read | Mi Notebook 14 & Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon.in & Mi.com.

Shares of Natco Pharma were trading 0.15 per cent lower at Rs 676.50 apiece on BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)