Kochi, Oct 30 (PTI) The NeST Digital has announced flexible back-to-office plans including a hybrid working model which is a balance between working from the office and remotely from home along with new women-friendly policies.

Also Read | 1 TB Internal Phone Memory! Samsung Ready With World's First 1TB Chip for Smartphones.

The company, which has 37 per cent women in its workforce, has decided to launch a host of women-centric policies including a back-to-work program for women.

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

NeST Digital has taken various measures to build confidence among its employees and all workstations will be cleaned and sanitized frequently.

"WASH assessment (Workplace Assessment for Safety and Hygiene) has also been carried out in the organisation. The pandemic has brought in several new normals, one of which is remote working. Companies have adapted to this and are able to work remotely with a high degree of efficiency," the company said in a release.

NeST Digital CEO, Nazneen Jehangir, said the company is committed to supporting its women workforce in making this transition.

The company said work-life balance has been a challenge, especially for women as they continue to shoulder all the domestic responsibilities while managing demanding work schedules.

"At NeST we want to ensure that we bring in the right policies to assist them every way we can," Jehangir said.

She said, the flexi work hours policy that has been brought in, aims at providing support to those who may have demanding personal schedules or commitments to manage, with flexible working hours with differential pay for limited periods.

"This will now be launched gender agnostic, but the key benefactors are expected to be the women workforce," the company said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)