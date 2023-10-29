New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Om Infra Ltd has reported a net profit of Rs 22 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

It had clocked Rs 6.12 crore net loss in the July-September period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

Also Read | TN TRB Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited For 2,222 Teacher Posts from November 1, Know How to Apply At Trb.tn.gov.in.

The company's revenue from operations surged to Rs 258.91 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year from Rs 73.30 crore in the year-ago period.

"We achieved a top line of Rs 546 crore. Major contributors were Jal Jeevan Mission Projects, Isarda Dam and Shahpur Kandi Punjab Project. We are poised for consistent growth here onwards, with more order books," said SK Jain, Chief Financial Officer of Om Infra Limited.

Also Read | Punjab Formation Day 2023: From Date to History to Significance, Everything To Know About the Punjab Day.

Rajasthan-based Om Infra provides turnkey-based solutions for various infrastructure projects.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)