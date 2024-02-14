New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Orient Green Power Company Limited (OGPL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 20.64 during the quarter ended December 2023.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 9.74 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2022-23 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

Its total income was trimmed to Rs 38.18 crore from Rs 57.33 crore a year ago.

Expenses stood at Rs 60.76 crore against Rs 65.78 crore in the third quarter of the last fiscal.

In a separate statement, its CMD T Shivaraman said, "Our board approved a rights issue for about Rs. 250 crore predominantly for venturing into solar business and debt reduction. The reduced finance cost and a conducive regulatory environment promoting green energy bode well for the future".

