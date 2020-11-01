Bhubaneswar, Nov 1 (PTI) The Odisha Police has seized over 1.4 kg of brown sugar in two separate operations in the state and arrested six people in connection with smuggling of the drug, a senior officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Special Task Force (STF) personnel of the Crime Branch apprehended a person from an area near Baramunda bus terminal in the city on Saturday, and recovered 1.17 kg of the drug from his possession, he said.

Also Read | IBPS SO 2020 Notification Released at ibps.in: Over 600 Posts Up For Grab; Know Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit And Important Dates.

"With this, the STF has seized more than 22.168 kg of brown sugar and arrested 45 drug peddlers so far in 2020," the Additional Director General (ADG) of Police (crime branch), Soumendra Priyadarshi said.

In another operation, the Puri district police intercepted a car in Satyabadi area and recovered 301 gram of brown sugar from five occupants of the vehicle, the officer added.

Also Read | LPG Cylinder Booking: Know New Rules For Home Delivery, Refill Booking Number.

The police also seized the car, a mobile phone and unaccounted cash from their possession.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)