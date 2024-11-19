Latest News | Patels Airtemp Settle Disclosure Violation Case with Sebi

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Patels Airtemp (India) on Tuesday settled a case with capital markets regulator Sebi related to an alleged violation of disclosure rules by paying a settlement amount of Rs 28.53 lakh.
Heavy machinery company Patels Airtemp (India) is a BSE-listed entity.
The order came after Patels Airtemp proposed to settle the instant proceedings, without "admitting or denying the findings of facts and conclusions of law", through a settlement order and filed a settlement application.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) initiated adjudication proceedings against Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd (noticee /applicant) for the alleged violation of the provisions of LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) rules.
