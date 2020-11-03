New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Pharma products worth Rs 358 crore were sold through Jan Aushadhi stores during the first seven months of the current fiscal year, the government said on Tuesday.

Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda held a comprehensive review meeting of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement.

Sales of Rs 358 crore worth of pharma products through Jan Aushadhi stores were achieved in seven months up to October 31, 2020 of the current fiscal year, and the sales are likely to surpass Rs 600 crore for the entire fiscal year, it added.

Gowda said there is a need to work on increasing awareness amongst people regarding efficacy and quality of Jan Aushadhi medicines, increasing coverage with focus on remote and rural areas, and for making sure availability of medicines at each of the Jan Aushadhi shops, the statement said.

He also asked the Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI) to prepare and submit a detailed action plan to achieve this goal, it added.

Gowda also asked BPPI to strengthen supply chains by adopting innovative measures, the statement said.

BPPI is the implementing agency for PMBJP.

