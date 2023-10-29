Bathinda, Oct 29 (PTI) Markets and shops in Bathinda remained shut on Sunday in protest against the murder of a shopkeeper with the police announcing a reward of Rs 2 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the two assailants.

Harjinder Singh Johal was sitting outside his shop on Mall Road here when the duo, who are yet to be identified, came on a motorcycle and allegedly fired at him on Saturday evening. Johal was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

The protesting shopkeepers blocked the GT Road and Mall Road here in protest against the murder and sought justice for Johal.

Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana said police were investigating the incident from all angles.

A reward of Rs 2 lakh will be given for providing any information leading to the arrest of the assailants, said police.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders slammed the AAP government over the killing with Bathinda MP and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal asking Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to "wake up from his slumber".

"CM @BhagwantMann ji Utho, Jago. Fulfil your duties as home minister. Entire Bathinda city is closed due to the daylight murder of shop keeper Harjinder Singh Mela ji but you are yet to come to commiserate with the aggrieved family or traders of Bathinda. Hold necessary meetings. Review law & order situation. Save Punjab from lawlessness,” said Badal on X.

