Chandigarh, Mar 1 (PTI) The Punjab Police has launched an initiative for the prevention of sexual violence against children, specifically children in the age group of 5 to 12 years, it said in an official statement here on Friday.

The initiative, 'Jagriti', was launched by the community affairs division and women affairs wing of the state police.

The initiative saw a division for 180 Punjab Police personnel undergoing training at the Punjab Police Officers Institute here.

The comprehensive session held under as part of the initiative focused on child sexual abuse, their prevention, and provisions in law against them, the statement said.

Special DGP, Community Affairs Division and Women Affairs Wing, Gurpreet Kaur Deo, emphasised on its role in creating awareness among students (classes 2 to 5), teachers, principals, and ancillary staff, including peons and drivers.

Deo said that the trained police personnel are now poised to serve as master trainers in their respective districts, playing a pivotal role in disseminating knowledge and awareness.

Next week, these master trainers will train 800 women police personnel stationed at 421 'Shakti Help Desks' across the state, she added.

The help desks were set up across state police stations, and are meant exclusively for women, children, and senior citizens.

The women police personnel would visit all government and private schools under their station jurisdiction and study material on child sexual abuse with plans for their distribution in schools.

"This initiative underscores the Punjab Police's commitment to safeguarding the well-being of children and creating a safer environment through informed and empowered law enforcement officials.

"The Jagriti programme will be put into action by Shakti Help Desks women officials with effect from March 8, 2024 on the occasion of International Women's Day," the statement said.

