New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Tuesday reported a more than three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 77.79 crore in the December quarter on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 22.55 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose 45 per cent to Rs 595.88 crore during the October-December period of this fiscal year from Rs 410.40 crore in the third quarter a year ago.

Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

