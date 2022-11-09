Jaipur, November 9: The Rajasthan Cabinet on Wednesday approved the new Rajasthan Startup Policy-2022, strengthening the ERCP Corporation, and promoting investment in Jaisalmer, among others.

Giving information about the decisions of the cabinet, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas told reporters that several decisions including availability of water for irrigation and drinking water from East Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) in 13 districts of the state and reservation related exemption in government recruitments were taken.

Boosting the morale of outstanding sportspersons and raising employment opportunities by increasing industrial investment in Jaisalmer were among the other decisions.

He said the cabinet decided to take forward the East Rajasthan Canal Project. As per the approved proposal, the unutilised land owned by water resources and other related departments have to be transferred free of cost to the ERCP Corporation.

Also, for the financial management of the corporation, 100 per cent of the income received by the departments for the management / sale / lease / other use of the transferred land is to be used for the works of the corporation.

ERCP is a very important project for drinking water as well as irrigation for 13 districts (Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Dausa, Alwar, Jaipur, Ajmer and Tonk).

He said the cabinet also approved the New Rajasthan Startup Policy 2022. Startups, entrepreneurial students, rural startups and institutional incubation centres will benefit from this policy.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to allot 400.5237 hectares of reserved land for industrial purpose to M/s Wonder Cement Limited for setting up of large scale industries in Jaisalmer. A total investment of Rs 4,200 crore is proposed under this. Directly or indirectly, about 1,500 people will get employment.

He said that the cabinet has approved proposed amendment to the Compassionate Appointment Rules, 2002 for the dependents of battle casualty, physical casualty or permanently disabled armed forces service personnel and dependents of paramilitary (BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, Coast Guard) personnel.

The cabinet has taken a decision in the interest of the employees while approving the proposal to amend the Rajasthan Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2017, he said.

Besides, the cabinet has approved a proposal to give the benefit of 2 per cent reservation in state services to the outstanding sportspersons of the state in 'Rajasthan Engineering Subordinate Services (Electrical Inspectorate Branch)' and 'Rajasthan Science and Technology (State and Subordinate)' services.

