New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) RattanIndia Power's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 450.78 crore in the June 2020 quarter.

Its net loss had stood at Rs 488.06 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Also Read | International Day of Charity 2020: Know Date, History And Significance of The Day Celebrated to Raise Awareness And Give Platform For Charity Activities.

The company's total income stood at Rs 268.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter, significantly lower against Rs 613.85 crore a year ago, according to a BSE filing.

About the COVID-19 situation, it said, "On a long-term basis, the group does not anticipate any major challenge in meeting its financial obligations."

Also Read | Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus, Enjoy 20 5G Smartphones With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The firm's operations fall under "power generation and allied activities" businesses only.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)