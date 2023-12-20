New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of RBZ Jewellers attracted 7.13 times subscription on Wednesday, the day two of bidding.

The Rs 100-crore initial share sale received bids for 5,63,65,650 shares against 79,00,000 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The part for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 13.10 times while the portion for non-institutional investors received 3.48 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion got subscribed 5 per cent.

The IPO of 1 crore equity shares has a price range of Rs 95-100 a share.

The public offering of RBZ Jewellers got subscribed 2.27 times on the first day of bidding on Tuesday.

Ahmedabad-based B2B and retail jewellery firm RBZ Jewellers on Monday said it raised Rs 21 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the issue will be utilised for funding the working capital requirements of the company and for general corporate purposes.

Arihant Capital Markets is the manager to the offer.

The company's equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

