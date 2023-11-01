Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) India's services exports declined by 2.7 per cent year-on-year to USD 28.42 billion in September while imports dipped at a sharper pace of 10.3 per cent, the Reserve Bank said on Wednesday.

The imports of services stood at about USD 14.59 in September. The services imports declined in all the three months of the September quarter.

The exports recorded an increase during July and August.

