Latur, Aug 30 (PTI) A case was registered against an 18-year-old boy for spreading terror by brandishing a sword in Latur city of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Arman Najir Shaikh, was roaming with a sword in the Rahim Nagar area.

He was detained and a case was registered under various sections of the Arms Act, an official said.

