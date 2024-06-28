Kolkata, Jun 28 (PTI) Amid diversification, city-based Tide Water Oil Co (India) Ltd will remain focused on profitability and will continue to leverage its flagship Veedol lubricant brand, a top official said on Friday.

The company aims to capitalise on emerging opportunities in vehicle care and industrial segments, while bolstering its supply chain and digitization capabilities for enhanced operational efficiency.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: 8th CPC Proposal Submitted to Govt, Significant Hike in DA, Salary and Pension on Cards; Key Details Here.

According to Managing Director Arijit Basu, the goal is to outpace the industry's 3 per cent growth rate, leveraging their presence in automotive aftermarket, industrial, overseas, and new businesses.

This strategic approach follows a successful financial year, with a 4.17 per cent increase in consolidated revenue and an impressive 24.74 per cent growth in the bottom line.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 28 2024: Know Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Tide Water Oil has partnered with US-based B'laster to introduce the renowned Gunk and Liquid Wrench brands in India's vehicle care market, a first for any lubricant company in the country.

This collaboration aligns with the company's vision to provide a comprehensive portfolio to customers, particularly in the rapidly growing personal mobility sector.

Meanwhile, to further boost its brand presence, the company onboarded former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador.

This association is expected to propel the company forward, according to Basu.

With a pan-India footprint, Veedol is one of India's most prominent lubricant brands, with a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1931 crore as of March 2024.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)