Chennai Jul 20 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Monday signed eight new Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 10,399 crore.

The cumulative investment envisaged in the projects will create 13,507 jobs across the state in solar cells, data centres and industrial parks, an official release here said.

Also Read | Realme 6i Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC to Be Launched in India on July 24.

The MoUs will bring in investments in the areas of solar cells and modules manufacturing, agrotech and iron foundry, among others. The memoranada of understanding were signed in the presence of chief minister K Palaniswami. Of the eight MoUs, five were signed in the presence of the CM, while three were done through video conferencing.

"The projects will be implemented in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipettai, Coimbatore, Viluppuram and Erode districts," the release said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Union Govt Issues New Instructions for Night Duty Allowances for Employees, Check Details.

A high powered committee, chaired by the chief minister, will expedite various clearances and also establish a Special Investment Promotion Task Force under the chairmanship of the chief secretary, the release added.

Industries minister M C Sampath and chief secretary K Shanmugam were present during the signing of the MoUs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)