Tumakuru (Karnataka), Jan 23 (PTI) Two labourers died while another was severely injured on Tuesday after a huge rock fell on them at a quarry-cum-stone crusher unit in Kyathasandra area here, police said.

The deceased - Abbu hailed from Chhattisgarh and Manu from Bihar- and both were in their 20s, they said.

"The labourers were working when a huge rock fell on them leading to the death of two and severely injuring another," a senior police officer said.

The injured person is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital here while bodies of the deceased workers have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

"We have registered a case and will take action as per law as investigation proceeds," he added.

