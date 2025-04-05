New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Two men were stabbed to death allegedly after a quarrel in central Delhi's Paharganj area on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ankit (33), who worked as a welder, and Rahul (32), a bad character (BC) of Nabi Karim police station, they said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 5, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The cause of the quarrel is suspected to be personal enmity between Ankit and the accused. The incident was reported around 2 pm, after which both victims were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, he added.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a quarrel broke out between Ankit, Rahul and the accused which escalated and lead to the fatal attack, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 05, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The suspect has been identified and multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend him, he said.

A case is being registered and further investigation is underway, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)