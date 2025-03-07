Kochi, Mar 7 (PTI) Two women from Mumbai were arrested for allegedly smuggling dried hybrid ganja worth Rs 44 lakh through Cochin International Airport, a Customs official said on Friday.

"One and a half kg of hybrid ganja from two women passengers were seized here. They had arrived from Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight on Thursday night," officials added, without divulging more details.

Also Read | What Is Self-Deportation? Indians Migrated to US As Minors Under H-4 Visa Face Uncertain Future.

Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)